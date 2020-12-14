He strove to live each day with joy. A lover of people. Passionate learner, musical explorer, creator of songs. A visionary in land development - embracing the natural landscape of Abiquiu Lake. Veteran of the Korean War. He achieved numerous degrees. Most special to him was a Masters in music education and a Doctorate in Education at the University of Colorado. On December 7, 2020, John died at home in Hudson, Wisconsin surrounded in love by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Helen; his sister and brother, Margaret and George; and his beloved dog, Sienna. He is survived by his five children, Laureen, Chris (Dawn), Tess (Darin), Celeste (Michael) and Cathryn; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ghost Ranch or Monastery of Christ in the Desert. A Celebration of Life for John will be held at a later date, when all can safely come together again. A memorial page is available via O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com (715) 386-3725 A veritable force in life, we shall miss him.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.