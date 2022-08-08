Joann D. Krinke

Joann Darlene Krinke passed away at her home at Walker Levande in Cambridge on August 7, 2022.

Joann was born in Cambridge on January 25, 1935 to Rene and Mildred Stadin. She grew up in Cambridge and graduated high school in 1953. She was employed after high school at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. On August 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to Elwin Gene Krinke of Mora. They first resided in Minneapolis before moving to Richfield. Joann was employed by the Richfield Bank and Trust for many years there. They had their first two children there and later moved to Bloomington where two more children were born. They moved to Cambridge in 1971 and later to the farm in 1973. When the last child was in school, she got a job at Cambridge Nursing Care Center where she was employed until she retired. In 2001, Joann helped design her new home which they built in 2002. She always wanted a brand-new home. She moved to Walker Levande in 2019 following Gene's passing.

