Joann D. Krinke

Joann Darlene Krinke passed away at her home at Walker Levande in Cambridge on August 7, 2022.
Joann was born in Cambridge on January 25, 1935 to Rene and Mildred Stadin. She grew up in Cambridge and graduated high school in 1953. She was employed after high school at the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis. On August 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to Elwin Gene Krinke of Mora. They first resided in Minneapolis before moving to Richfield. Joann was employed by the Richfield Bank and Trust for many years there. They had their first two children there and later moved to Bloomington where two more children were born. They moved to Cambridge in 1971 and later to the farm in 1973. When the last child was in school, she got a job at Cambridge Nursing Care Center where she was employed until she retired. In 2001, Joann helped design her new home which they built in 2002. She always wanted a brand-new home. She moved to Walker Levande in 2019 following Gene's passing.
Joann liked to play around with the pronunciation and the spelling of her name in her younger years. Joan, Joann, Joanne, this created a lot of confusion for people (especially the government). When asked what her preference was to be called, she would always say "I don't care."
Joann was active with her church where she sung in the choir and volunteered in the office for years. She shared a love of watching professional ice skating with her daughter Danine. They even went to the nationals. Joann was early to tech-master. She could program her VCR and later DVD to record her favorite shows and movies in the TV guide that she thought she might like. She enjoyed swimming and taught her kids to do the same with lots of trips to the beach. Joann was a wonderful mother who spoiled and doted on her kids with her cooking and always picking up after them and cleaning up their rooms. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with friends to Ireland, England, and many other destinations. She and Gene also made many road trips to Montana, Texas, Arkansas, the Black Hills, and other destinations.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene in 2019; daughter Danine Fitzgerald; parents; father and mother-in-law; brothers-in-law Dean, Arden; brother-in-law David Evenson; sister-in-law Nona Stadin.
Joann is survived by sons Mark (Jani Mell), Scott (Anna McDonagh), Jonathan (Joy); son-in-law Ed (Leesa) Fitzgerald; brother Rene Stadin Jr.; sisters-in-law Janelle Evenson, Kathy (Dave) Fulkerson; brother-in-law Arlen (Madelyn); grandchildren Alissa (Chad) Lekson, John (Jenna) Fitzgerald, David (Ashley) Krinke, Anna Fitzgerald; step grandchildren Alexandra Bonyata, Casey Koltz, Clinton Koltz, Chelsey Mell, Zach Mell; great grandchildren Mollie, Claire, and Max.
Memorial Service 2PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment Cambridge Union Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
