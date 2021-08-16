Joan Porter of Cambridge, MN, passed away August 14, 2021, at Benedictine Health Center in Minneapolis at the age of 81. Joan was born October 21, 1939, in Hibbing, MN, to Christian and Ruth (Legacy) Hookland. She graduated from Mooseheart High School in Mooseheart, IL in 1957. After graduation, she moved back to Minnesota, where she began her family. On October 27, 1984, she married William “Bill” Porter at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. She has been an active member of Christ the King ever since. Joan enjoyed volunteering in many places throughout her local and church communities. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Joan deeply loved and took pride in her family, hobbies, and faith. She enjoyed traveling with Bill and loved her annual camping trips with her grandkids. Joan loved to cook, and could always be found in the kitchen. Joan is loved and dearly missed by her husband of 36 years, Bill; four children, Les (Greta) Freeman, Zoe Profant, Joan (Roy) Townsend, and John (Rhonee) Freeman; brother, Chris (Xiaoying) Hookland; nine grandchildren, Brent, Jake (Leah), Jess, Nycole (Zach), Brady (Darcie), Jonah, Alaxandra, Lori, and Addison; six great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Brylee, Brea, Jordan, Lincoln, and Emeris; as well as countless other friends and relatives. Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Bailey Freeman; sisters, Joyce Hookland (her twin), Marlene Geary, Lorraine Peterson, and Ruthie Phillips; and two brothers, Ron and Bob Hookland. Bill and his family would like to express deep gratitude to the healthcare workers at Benedictine Health Center who provided care, support, and comfort to Joan and the entire family. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church, interment in Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at Christ the King parish hall. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
