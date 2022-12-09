Joan M. Noelting

Joan Marie Noelting was born June 26, 1944, in Decorah, Iowa to Arthur and Vivian (Schave) Dietrich. Joan, her older brother Wendell, and younger brother Steve lived in several towns throughout Iowa until 1961 when they moved to Titonka, Iowa; the next year Joan graduated as the valedictorian from Titonka High School.
On December 19, 1964, Joan married Carl Noelting at Joan's hometown church, Good Hope Lutheran, in Titonka. Shortly after their wedding, Joan began working with IBM, a job that later became her life-long career; she officially retired from IBM in 1996. When IBM transferred Joan to Minnesota, Carl located a resort just north of the Twin Cities that he thought would be a perfect fit for his family and in 1977 Carl and Joan bought the Buckhorn Resort on Spectacle Lake in Cambridge, Minnesota. Their two children, Mike and Cara, 9 years and 5 years old at the time, grew up on the resort.
Soon after her retirement from IBM (and getting her children out of her house), she and Carl closed the Buckhorn Resort, built her dream home on the property, and began spending their winters in warmer climates and their summer months on the lake. When Joan was at the lake in the summer, her home always had an open door for people to venture through. Especially if you had a bottle of wine and a story to tell her. She passionately loved her "resort" friends and thoroughly enjoyed spending time sitting on the deck chatting with them.
Joan left this world on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Talamore Senior Living in St. Cloud when she was 78 years old.
Joan will be deeply missed by those that survive her, including her husband Carl, son Mike (Jalee) Noelting of St. Cloud, daughter Cara (Greg) Collins of Hayward, WI, brothers Steven (Carolyn) Dietrich of Titonka, IA, Wendell (Joy) Dietrich of New London, MN, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services were held 11:30AM, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment was in Minnesota Veteran Cemetery in Little Falls. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.