Joan M. Noelting

Joan Marie Noelting was born June 26, 1944, in Decorah, Iowa to Arthur and Vivian (Schave) Dietrich. Joan, her older brother Wendell, and younger brother Steve lived in several towns throughout Iowa until 1961 when they moved to Titonka, Iowa; the next year Joan graduated as the valedictorian from Titonka High School.

On December 19, 1964, Joan married Carl Noelting at Joan's hometown church, Good Hope Lutheran, in Titonka. Shortly after their wedding, Joan began working with IBM, a job that later became her life-long career; she officially retired from IBM in 1996. When IBM transferred Joan to Minnesota, Carl located a resort just north of the Twin Cities that he thought would be a perfect fit for his family and in 1977 Carl and Joan bought the Buckhorn Resort on Spectacle Lake in Cambridge, Minnesota. Their two children, Mike and Cara, 9 years and 5 years old at the time, grew up on the resort.

