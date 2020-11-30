Joan M. Dresel

Joan Marie Dresel, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Joan was born on March 16, 1948, in Minneapolis to William “Bill” and Marian “Lu” (Shoberg) Dresel. In 1968, Joan married David Stein, also of North Branch. They had two children, Kari and Darrin Stein. Joan lived most of her life in North Branch although she spent 10 years living in Texas with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses with the North Branch Saddle Club. Later in her life, she took up golfing and loved to play. She was also known to watch a few episodes of The Wheel of Fortune and Dr. Phil. But most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family, whether it was on a holiday or just a weekly Sunday dinner, she was always happy to see them. Joan is preceded in death by her father, Bill Dresel, and her sister, Jacqueline Nordaune. She is survived by her mother, Lu Dresel of North Branch; her brother Jon Dresel (Cathy) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; her brother Joel Dresel (Julie) of North Branch, MN; her children Kari Bauer of Blaine, MN and Darrin Stein (Kristin) of Arkansaw, WI; three grandchildren Cole and Katelyn Bauer and Gretta Stein; and nieces and nephews. Joan offered encouragement by saying, “this too shall pass,” but in this case she will always be missed. A private family interment will take place at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.