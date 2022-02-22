Joan Christine Stottler

Joan Stottler of Rush City passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti at the age of 83.
Joan Christine Richards was born April 29, 1938 to Merwin and Emma (Hansen) Richards in Morris, Minnesota.
Joan married Robert Stottler on February 5, 1955. In April of 1961, they moved to Rush City. Joan's work history included: Dayton's running the elevator, General Fab in Pine City and Pako photo. She then went to #916 Vo-Tech for computer and worked for 3M for many years. She also worked retail at Marshall Fields and Kohls department stores.
Joan was a very talented woman. She was a seamstress and made all of their clothes, drapes, wedding dresses, doll clothes and sewed for many other people. She also made and repaired ceramics, did stained glass and made natural soaps. Joan was Robert's business partner in "Stottler Arabians" for many years, raising, breeding and showing Arabian horses. They had a total of 50 at one time and this was in addition to their full time jobs in the cities. Robert died in 1997 and Joan still had about 16 horses to care for. Once she sold all the horses, her son Brian built her a beautiful pole building on her home property; just west of Rush City. Here her love for antiques grew into "Between the Rushes," an antique mall which she operated for several years.
Joan had such a love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many other family and friends.
Joan is survived by her children Robin Mack of Cambridge, Brian (Julie) Stottler of Rush City, Krista (Romel) Keil of Isle; grandchildren Jorie Wilkinson, Jenah (Robert) Mosley, Jerrin (Matt) Shockman, Shanna (Eric) Askrud, Dustin LaRoche, Breann Stottler, Bradley Stottler, Richard (Chelsea) Weise; 16 great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Merwin and Emma Richards; husband Robert Stottler; son Bradley David Stottler; sister Ginny Schmidgall.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Joan: 2:30 PM, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned for one hour prior to the service. A spring interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City--Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.