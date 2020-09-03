Jim Kirchberg of Rock Creek passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Burnett Medical Center in Grantsburg, Wisconsin with his family by his side at the age of 88. James Edward Kirchberg was born March 10, 1932 to Francis and Alberta (Wey) Kirchberg on a farm north of Rush City, Minnesota. Jim was raised on the family farm and graduated from Rush City School in 1950. After graduation, Jim decided he did not want to farm, so he went to the Twin Cities to work at Armour’s Slaughter House. That lasted until the spring of 1951, when he realized maybe farming wasn’t so bad after all. So he returned to the family farm to help his dad until he was drafted into the United States Army in the fall of 1952. He was in active duty in Alaska before it became a state. After the Army, in 1955, he again returned to the family farm to help his dad until he purchased his own farm that fall. On September 1, 1956, Jim married Shirley Peil and to this union seven children were born. Jim was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City, serving as altar boy, usher and council member. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus, Rock Creek Lions and served on the Rock Creek City Council, as well as the zoning and planning commission for 20 years. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years (which was an important milestone for him to reach before he passed) Shirley Kirchberg of Rock Creek; children Dale Kirchberg of Pine City, Sandy (Duane) McCall of Stanchfield, Laurie Kubesh of Pine City, Tammy (Darell) Anderson of Ham Lake, LuAnn Kirchberg of Pine City, Dean (Marcy) Kirchberg of North Branch, Lisa (Kevin) Poorker of Rush City; 18 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings Jack (Helen) Kirchberg of Pine City, Bern (Carol) Kirchberg of Rush City, Mariel Resch of Circle Pines, Margaret Bible, Janet (Gary) Ausmus, Joe (Diann) Kirchberg all of Pine City, Betty (Cecil) Selness of Bloomington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Larry Peil and Kenny Peil both of Pine City, Lois O’Neil of White Bear Lake, Gene Peil of Danbury, Wisconsin, Milo (Linda) Behrendt of North Branch; many nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents Francis and Alberta Kirchberg; brother William “Bill” Kirchberg; brothers-in-law Frank Resch and Donald Bible. A family and friends gathering was held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
