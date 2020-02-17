Jewell E. Wilcox, age 76, of Apache Junction, Arizona and formerly of Cambridge, Minnesota died February 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Jewell Elaine Wilcox was born May 5, 1943 in Osseo, Minnesota to Arthur and Trilby (Forcier) Fish. She grew up on the family farm in Isanti County and graduated from St. Francis High School. She married Dana Anderson on September 16, 1967 and they had two children. That marriage ended, and on February 26, 1991 Jewell married Stanley Wilcox. They attended Cambridge Lutheran Church. After Stanley passed away in 2002, Jewell made her home permanently in Arizona. There she attended Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church and was also active in the VFW in Mesa, Arizona. Her hobbies included dancing, traveling and just enjoying life. She also loved flowers. Jewell is survived by one son, Joshua Anderson; one daughter, Sara (Colby) Larson; one brother, Delane (Phyllis) Jones; close friends, Judy Fuqua and Blanche Gill; and by other relatives and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; brothers, Jimmy Jones and Keith Fish; and sister, Betty Talbert. Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24th at Cambridge Lutheran Church with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
