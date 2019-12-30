Jerome R. Mattick

Jerome Robert Mattick, age 80 of North Branch, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Viola Mattick; wife, Helen Mattick; parents-in-law, Alvin and Gertrude Sorenson, Walter and Mary Kinnamon; brothers, Theodore Mattick and Richard Mattick; sisters-in-law, Betty Mattick, Lou Ann Mattick, and Judy Abrego; brothers-in-law, Dave Sorenson, Dave Williams, and Larry Fifer; nephew, Todd Mattick. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela; two sons, Tim (Michelle) Mattick and Troy (Amy) Mattick; two daughters, Lori (Joe) Patterson and Shari (Steve) Denny; step-son, Paul (Kim) Lentz; step-daughter, Tammy (Mike) Nitzsch; grandchildren, Ryan (Danita), Sean (Mariah), Brandi (Mike), Jaron, Jesse (ChaVonne), Josh, Luke (Sam), Daniel, Alex, Blake, and Jacob; step-grandchildren, Laura, Nicholas, and Bradly; great-grandchildren, Graeson, Ainsley, Kenasyn, Oliver, and Fiona; brothers, LaMoyne, Larry (Cyndy), and Neil (Pam); sisters-in-law, Joan Mattick, Anne Sorenson, Cindy (Richard) Christenson, Jan Fifer, and Dawn Kinnamon; brothers-in-law, Rick (Andi) Sorenson, Steve (Kathy) Kinnamon, and Randy (Tina) Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be dearly missed by many. Jerome was born February 26, 1939, at home in Mansfield Township, Freeborn County, MN to Clarence and Viola (Meyer) Mattick. He married Helen Joan Sorenson on May 2, 1959, in Albert Lea. Jerome was later united in marriage to Pamela K. Kinnamon on April 11, 1987, in Coon Rapids. Jerome grew up on the family farm where he developed a love for the outdoors, hard work, and John Deere tractors. As an adult, he worked as a Salesman at North Central Public Service / Minnegasco where he retired young in 1993. He later moved to Arizona where he drove off road truck. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. He loved collecting shot glasses, cooking, reading westerns, listening to country, driving, and spending time with family. He was a very devoted husband and took care of both Helen and Pam who were struck early in their lives with illness. Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea on Friday at 12 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch.
Jerome R. Mattick
To send flowers to the family of Jerome Mattick, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church - North Branch
38460 Lincoln Trail
North Branch, MN 55056
38460 Lincoln Trail
North Branch, MN 55056
Guaranteed delivery before Jerome's Visitation begins.
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church - North Branch
38460 Lincoln Trail
North Branch, MN 55056
38460 Lincoln Trail
North Branch, MN 55056
Guaranteed delivery before Jerome's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.