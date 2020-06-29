Jennifer "Jenny" L. Schlenker

Jennifer “Jenny” Louise Schlenker, 53, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1966, in Cambridge, MN to Delores and Phillip Becklin. Jenny grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1985. After high school, she attended St. Cloud State University, receiving a degree in education. She continued her education, receiving her Master’s Degree at Saint Mary’s University. Jenny started her teaching career in Cambridge at the Minnesota Center, later she moved to the Cambridge Middle School, where she has been teaching sixth grade for the last 30 plus years. Jenny was united in marriage to Philip Schlenker at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge on June 19, 1993. After spending 5 years in Andover, they moved to Cambridge in 1998 to be closer to family. Cambridge became their home where they raised their three children; Abby, Austin and Ada. Her children were the center of her world. She enjoyed attending their multiple sporting events. Jenny loved golfing, going for walks, reading, watching a good series on TV and most of all, spending time at her parent’s pool with family and friends. Jenny was very active within her community. She ran the concession stand for football, was on the track booster committee and was heavily involved in Ada’s volleyball teams and booster club. She co-directed the Little Miss Cambridge Program for many years and was an active member of the Cambridge Ambassador Program. Jenny always had a smile on her face whether it be morning, day or night. She was the most selfless person, always putting others before herself. Jenny was the rock to her family and was to so many others. Jenny was a mother and friend to so many people. Her home was always open, whipping up food on a moment’s notice to family and friends on a regular basis. Her smile was contagious and always saw the good in everyone, making it so easy for anyone to approach her. She lived her life as we all should. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Lloyd and Ada Becklin, Clarence and Pearl Pearson; father Phillip Becklin; and father-in-law Willard Schlenker. Jennifer is survived by her husband Philip Schlenker; children Abriel (fiancée Blake Heinrich), Austin and Ada Schlenker; mother Delores Becklin all of Cambridge; siblings Bryan (Michelle) Becklin, Sharalyn (Dennis) Anlauf all of Cambridge, David Becklin of Clearwater, FL, Paul (Tammy) Becklin of Cambridge; mother-in-law Nancy Schlenker of Cambridge; as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment was in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the family. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
