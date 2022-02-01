Jeffrey Alan Nelson, age 64 of Harris / Cambridge, Minnesota passed away on January 28, 2022 from multiple complications.
Jeff was born March 25, 1957 to Rudolph and Eldora Nelson in the Philippines. He attended The American School of Tangier, Morocco, Africa, The American Cooperative School in Monrovia, Africa and Cambridge High School in Cambridge, Minnesota. Jeff was employed at Cambridge Metal and Plastics for many years.
Jeff is survived by sisters Kathryn Bahr (Lloyd), Linda Anderson (Arlin); brother Jay Nelson (Janet); and life long special friend Cyndy Deal of Culpeper, Virginia.
At Jeffrey's request, his body will be donated to the University of Minnesota for the advancement of science. His ashes will be laid to rest at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis at the University's plot with a placket. It is fitting that the University saved his life as a baby, and now is going back to them. A celebration of life will be held this spring. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to The Nothwood Foster Services in Harris, Lisa Griffin and staff for the care and love they extended to Jeff.
