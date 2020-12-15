Jeanne A. Lord

Jeanne Ann Lord (Moran), of North Branch, beloved mother and grandmother, at 81, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. She was born in St. Paul, MN on June 24, 1939 to parents, Harry and Helen (Floback) Moran. Jeanne lived a life of purpose and dedication to her family and community. One of her most important commitments was her faith in the Lord and serving as a Eucharistic Minister. Jeanne’s legacy of devotion, spirit, and faith will remain in the hearts and minds of all who were blessed to know her. Jeanne is preceded in death by her father, Harry Moran; mother, Helen Moran; and her youngest son, Edward F. Lord. Jeanne is the beloved mother of John, Gregory, and Andrea Lord. She is survived by her five grandchildren, Alesia, Raechelle, Sir Daniel, David, and Meagan and two great-grandchildren Aden and Ethan. Jeanne’s new mission takes her to a wonderful place. There will be socializing, dancing, and reading to her heart’s content. Special thank you to Birchwood Senior Living of Forest Lake and St. Croix Hospice for quality and compassionate care, and her church family of St. Gregory the Great in North Branch. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch. A public visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at church on Tuesday. Interment follows the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
