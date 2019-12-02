Jean D. Forsberg

Jean Delores Forsberg, of Braham and Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 91 years old. Jean was born on June 19, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was the firstborn child of George and Thelma Hegman. In the early 1930s, she moved with her family to South Maple Ridge in Isanti County to live on the family farm. This was the same area where many of her Swedish ancestors had settled beginning in 1866. She had fond memories of her childhood years there, surrounded by many relatives on the nearby Berglund, Hanson, and Hegman farms. As a young girl, she attended church and Sunday School at the South Maple Ridge Mission Church. She attended school at the nearby Colonel Lindbergh School and then Braham High School where she graduated in the class of 1946. Following graduation, she worked for Dr. Bill Nygren in Braham. Jean met Harold Forsberg following his return from the Second World War and they were married at the Braham Covenant Church on September 18, 1948. They built their home just south of Braham in 1956, a home they would enjoy for another 50 years. It is here that they raised their four children. Beginning in 1967, Jean worked as the librarian’s assistant for Braham schools, continuing in this role until her retirement. She was an active member of the Braham Covenant Church for 60 years. Jean loved working in her flower gardens every year. She was a wonderful cook and her family remembers the many splendid holiday dinners she hosted. She especially enjoyed baking, and was noted for her Swedish tea rings, loaves of rye bread, all manner of pies and crisps, as well as many varieties of cookies. Jean delighted in her grandchildren and treasured times spent with them. A highlight of her life was a trip to Sweden with Harold where they were able to visit relatives and some of the homesteads where their ancestors had lived before immigrating to Minnesota. In their later years, Jean and Harold moved to Cambridge where they enjoyed their last years together. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in September of 2013 before Harold’s passing in November of that year. Jean passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold, and by her parents, George and Thelma (Hanson) Hegman. Jean is survived by their four children, Gary (Dawn), Ronald (Laura), Nancy (Jeff) Dorman, and Steven (Roxane); six grandchildren, David Forsberg, Julie (Forsberg) Neubauer, Sarah Dorman, Amy Dorman, Thomas Forsberg, and Michael Forsberg. She is also survived by her loving sisters, Virginia “Sis” Willey and Lila Willette, as well as her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 20, 2019 at Braham Covenant Church. Memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
