Jay C. Oine

Jay Curtis Oine, age 70, of Stanchfield, MN passed suddenly on November 3, 2020. Jay was born on October 17, 1950 to Don Oine and Inez (Schon) Moeschler. He grew up and attended school in New Hope and graduated from Robbinsdale High School in 1968. Jay married the love of his life Maureen O’Neill on October 19, 1974 in Stanchfield, MN. They moved to a small farm and spent many years fixing up their house, completely remodeling it from the basement up. In 1977, they welcomed their first son, Jesse, followed by Jayson one year later. Jay was a proud union carpenter for many years, working on such projects as the construction of the Wild River State Park Interpretive Center. In later years, he managed Martin’s on Main and was an active member of the community. He was a dedicated father, passing along his knowledge, love of skiing and fishing, and taking family and friends on trips up to the North Shore and into the Boundary Waters. Jay was known as one of the most vocal Cambridge Bluejacket football supporters when his boys were in high school and was most proud of the men they became. After developing debilitating rheumatoid arthritis, a condition he suffered from the rest of his life, he found another passion and worked as a historical interpreter at the Northwest Fur Post in Pine City, where he educated the public and was well-known and liked as “Joseph the Voyageur.” Jay embraced the life and learnings of this experience and it encouraged his involvement in Native American history and life, which became a major focus and passion of his remaining years. He participated in annual Ojibwe Sun Dance celebrations and volunteered for St. Joseph’s Home for Children. Jay also was involved in the Isanti County DFL over many years and made sure he voted on Tuesday afternoon. He cared deeply for people, never shying away from speaking his mind and advocating for justice. Jay will be remembered most for his love for his family, friends, the MN North Shore, Native life, history, rock collecting, 8th district DFL politics, and fighting for the last and the least. His passion, big heart, and care for others will be remembered and carried forward by all he touched. Jay is survived by his wife, Maureen O’Neill; two sons, Jesse O’Neill-Oine, his wife Melissa Walker and their children Jane, Liam and Margaret; and Jayson O’Neill-Oine and by other relatives. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
