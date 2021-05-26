Janice M. Usher

Janice Margaret Usher, 86, of Cambridge passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home. She was born June 3, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN to John and Madeline (Mattson) Anderson. Janice grew up in Minneapolis, attended Minnehaha Academy and graduated in 1952. After high school, she attended Moody Bible College in Seattle for a few years and went on to nursing school and earned a degree as a registered nurse. Jan began working in Cambridge at Memorial Hospital and met Richard Usher. They would marry on July 27, 1963 at the Usher farmstead in Maple Ridge; she became stepmother to his two young daughters, Karen and Susan. They would make their way to England where Richard was stationed and it was there that daughters Melissa and Alison were born. Jan also worked as a midwife in England. In late 1969, the family returned to the Usher family farm and raised their four daughters. Jan also had a much younger sister whom she helped raise and considered her as one of her own children. In 1979, following Richard’s heart attack, the family moved into Cambridge. Jan worked many years as a public health nurse with Isanti County. In 1987, she decided to change careers. She always had a calling to be a minister and went on to achieve her Masters of Divinity at Luther Northwestern Theological Seminary, St. Paul in September 1992. Jan served internships at Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church and First Lutheran Church in Rush City. Due to failing health, she was never able to become an ordained minister. In June 2008, Richard passed away and shortly thereafter, Jan’s health declined and she was forced to quit work. Jan was a member of Cambridge Lutheran Church. She had great interest in the Swedish Heritage. She loved to read, was involved with the Friends of the Cambridge Library, enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, flower gardening, bird watching, and traveling – especially her trip to Sweden. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, brother Norman Anderson, step daughter Susan Peterson. Jan is survived by her daughters Melissa (Wayne) Sundvall of Stanchfield, Alison Perry (Dean Ehling) of East Bethel, step daughter Karen (Jim) Dellwo of Rush Point; 10 grandchildren Scott Sundvall, Max Sundvall, Kara Kinowski, Erica Sundvall, Terrin Granlund, Mark Granlund, Luke Granlund, John Perry, Heather Sward, and Jeremy Peterson; eight great-grandchildren Natalie Dunkel, Sophia and Sage Pozzi, Jaken Kinowski, James and Vaida Peterson, Hannah and Kathryn Sward; sister Judith (Gus) Karam of White Plains, NY and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in South Maple Ridge Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.