Janice M. Kirchoff

The family of Janice Marie Kirchoff (Stwora) of Harris is saddened to announce her passing on August 20, 2020 at the age of 82 years. She fought a short battle with cancer with great strength & courage. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Jim of 45 years and deeply missed by her 7 children, Conrad (Laure), Donald (Tracy), Carole (Roger), Garry (Nancy), Jill ( John), Lynda (Bryan), Bill (Brooke). Her 15 grandchildren; Jackie, Justin, Kayla, Taylor, Lindsey, Abigail, Miley, Willow, Rhiannon, Ryan, Rhene, Anthony, Nikole, Tiffany and Jessica along with16 great grandchildren; Brayden, Rylin, Freya, Hazelyn, Matt, Julia, Justus, Elim, Nathan, Mike, Kynlee, Colby, Aubree, Tyler, James and Olivia. She will also be deeply missed by her sister Marylou (Jerry), brothers Wally (Marie) and Gary (Sue) her dear Auntie Alice and also special friend Mary McGuiness, along with many family and friends, especially at Ecumen & Meadows Memory Care. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Stella Stwora and granddaughter Holly Anderson. Janice was born on October 10, 1938 in Minneapolis. She attended Catholic School and later graduated in 1956 from North High School. She held numerous jobs, her first as a waitress, at the Forum Cafeteria “a very nice place” she would say, also assembly positions, Medtronic’s one of them. Her biggest career change was when she married Jim and moved her family to the country and became a farm wife, to help raise and feed calves, raise chickens & geese. Country life agreed with her, she often spoke of being at home on the farm. Her love of dogs grew to raising and loving many Chihuahuas. They became her companions, her little babies, she loved so much, especially her Millie Button. She raised egg hatched parrots which was amazing to see. She welcomed everyone who came to visit & asked “can’t you stay a bit longer.” Always with a cup of coffee and something sweet to eat. A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch.
