Janet T. Schmuck, age 80, formerly of North Branch and Lino Lakes, Minnesota, died peacefully Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father, Anton Gustav "Gus" Johnson; mother, Otelia Anne "Ethel" Waldoch Johnson; brother, Richard Johnson; sister-in-law, Elenor Johnson; many uncles, aunts, brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, friends and beloved pets.
She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her including her husband, Bud; children, David (Laura) Van Gelder, Matthew (Debbie Scott) Schmuck, Elizabeth (Vincent) Whelan; grandchildren, Sophia, Alexander, Janna (Brant), Cody, Hayley, Shea; great grandchildren, Bradyn, Ava, Audrey; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, which would be Jan's birthday, at St. Joseph of the Lakes Catholic Church, 171 Elm Street, Lino Lakes, Minnesota. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow mass.
