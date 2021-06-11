Janet "Jan" Anderson

Janet Lucille Anderson, of Mora, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. She was 85 years old. Jan was born September 21, 1935 in Braham, Minnesota to parents Herbert and Claribelle (Nebel) Carlson. Her family lived in Stanchfield until moving to Mora in 1946, where Jan lived for most of her life. She attended Mora High School and graduated in 1953. She then pursued additional schooling in the Twin Cities, attending Bethel College for one year and completing the secretarial program at the Minnesota School of Business. After returning to Mora, Jan held numerous secretarial positions, including property title and abstract work, until her retirement. Jan met her husband, Melvin Anderson, while working at Blaw Knox in Mora. They were married on September 21, 1957 at Emmanuel Baptist Church and were married for 61 years. Mel and Jan had two daughters, Teresa and Karin. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. Jan was a dedicated Christian. She was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church from the time her family moved to Mora until her death, including teaching in Sunday School, serving on church boards and committees, and leading Bible studies. She most enjoyed serving others through generous hospitality. Jan loved planning and hosting gatherings of friends and family, and had a special ability to create a fun and welcoming environment. She formed many friendships that lasted for decades. Jan and Mel enjoyed traveling, covering thousands of miles in their camper and joining several international group tours. Jan enjoyed her Swedish heritage and therefore was especially glad to be able to visit Sweden and Norway. While visiting Mexico in 2006, Jan and Mel were involved in a tour bus accident that left Jan with severe injuries that affected her until her death. Jan credited the nearness of God and the support of friends and family for carrying her through this life-altering experience. In 2018, Jan and Mel moved to Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge. Ever the social butterfly, Jan formed many new and meaningful friendships with neighbors and staff. She eagerly participated in the many activities offered in her new community, including creating hundreds of handmade cards for residents to use. Faith, family, and friends were foremost in Jan’s life. She lived her life trusting God’s goodness and showing his love to those she encountered. She will be fondly remembered for her style, spunk, and tenacity. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, husband Melvin, and nephew Steven Joel Carlson. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Stephen) Brown and Karin (Robert) Goebel; grandchildren, Jessica (Joel) Edwall, Allison (Omar) Flores Goebel, Stephanie (Tony) Blankers, Laura Goebel, and Kurt Brown; great-grandchildren, Melvin Blankers and Georgia Edwall; brother, Joe (Gert) Carlson; niece, Amy (Jami) Castle; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and beloved friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mora. Pastor Mike Rue will officiate. Music provided by Barb Seaton and Betty Smith. Interment will be in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery in Mora. Memorial gifts will be designated to Walker Methodist Levande, Guardian Angels Hospice and Emmanuel Baptist Church. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
