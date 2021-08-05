Janet Darlene Ramberg

On Sunday, August 1, 2021, beloved wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma, Janet Ramberg, passed away at the age of 78. Janet was born August 24, 1943 to Frederick and Frieda (Bouvers) Dahms in Madison, South Dakota. She moved many times early in life and spent several years in Duluth. During high school, Janet moved to Rush City to work as a nanny to a local family. Janet and Darrell were introduced by a mutual friend, Jane Magnusion. She graduated from Rush City High School in 1961. Janet married the love of her life, Darrell Ramberg on September 9, 1961. Darrell and Janet settled in Harris, MN. As a young couple, they enjoyed dancing at the lakeside. Together they had three children, Monica, Daniel, and Dalana. Janet worked for many years as a waitress at Kaffe Stuga in Harris, which she owned with her husband, Darrell. Janet will be remembered as a great mother and grandmother, who was feisty, could always make you laugh, and a hard worker. Janet enjoyed tending to her flower garden, baking desserts for the restaurant, including her famous molasses cookies, collecting coins, trips to the casino, listening to the Twins Games, watching the MN Wild, watching old westerns, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Frieda (Bouvers) Dahms; her father, Frederick Dahms; sisters, Shirley Hruska and Leila Duncan; brother, Fred (Fritz) Dahms; an infant brother, Joseph Dahms; and her daughter, Dalana Ramberg. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Ramberg; sister, Karen (Edward) Wekseth; daughter, Monica Hult; son, Daniel Ramberg; grandchildren, Michael Hult, Brad (Cassie) Hult, Dalana (Roy) Larson, Gregory Hult, Steven (Annie) Ramberg, Katelyn (Jennine) Weiser; and her great-grandchildren, Ella and Charley Larson. A memorial service will be held for Janet: 11 a.m. Thursday, August 12th at Harris Covenant Church, 43680 Gates Ave., Harris, MN 55032. A time of visitation for friends and family is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralandCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.