Jan Engstrom, age 82, of Cambridge passed away December 21, 2020 at GracePointe Crossings in Cambridge. Jan Engstrom was born January 11, 1938 in St. Paul to Lowell and Beatrice (Witcher) Woolery. Jan attended Anoka High School. Jan met Roy Engstrom and he asked her to marry him on their first date. They were married January 15, 1955 at Constance Evangelical Free Church. Roy was serving in the Army and they made their first home in Kileen, Texas. Shortly after Roy’s Military discharge, they moved to Isanti, where they lived until moving to GracePointe Assisted Living in Cambridge in 2013. Jan was a long time member of Elim Baptist Church in Isanti. Her interests included quilting, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking. Jan especially enjoyed teaching her family, or anyone, her skills in hand work and cooking. Jan is survived by her husband, Roy of Cambridge; four children, Michael (Jean) Engstrom of Clear Lake, Thomas Engstrom of Mora, Penni (Stan) Skaggs of Isanti, Traci (Dave) Chilton of Mesa, AZ; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Geri Grosslein of Blaine, Sharon Hammons of Blaine, Peggy (Tom) Ocel of Proctor; and by many other relatives and friends. A private family funeral service was held. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
