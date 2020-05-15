James R. Goetze, 92, of Hopkins, MN, passed away April 25, 2020 of COVID-19 complications. He was born November 18, 1927 in Braham, MN, where he’s known as “Jimmy.” Jim had a kind heart and endless ambition for work and play. A talented craftsman, he enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving, hunting and gardening, sharing his vegetables and roses with family and friends. Above all, he loved his family. The cabin he built on Rush Lake afforded many happy summer days for his children and grandchildren, full of swimming, boating, fishing, family meals, campfires with s’mores, laughter and making memories together. Preceded in death by wife, Gladys; brothers, Gordon, Cecil and Dean. Survived by daughters, Barbara (Doug) Hum and Pamela (Scott) Carlson; son, Roger (Kristin) Goetze; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Nancy (George) Scheer. Memorials preferred to: Open Circle Adult Day Services (Hopkins), where Jim volunteered, or The Minnesota Arboretum. The family is planning a Memorial Service in the Twin Cities when circumstances permit. Private interment at Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham, MN.
