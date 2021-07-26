James “Pat” Patrick McGuire of Rush City passed away peacefully Thursday morning, July 22, 2021 at his Apple Valley residence at the age of 87. Pat is survived by his wife Terry; children Lois (Andy) Davis of Eagan, Shaun McGuire of Edina, Molly McGuire of Eagan, Peggy Severs of Inver Grove Heights, Shannon McGuire of Mendota Heights; grandchildren Andrew, Patrick, Drew, Daniel, Grant, Nina; sister Leah (Steve) Meyers of Burnsville; many nieces, nephews and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents Jim and Lois McGuire; granddaughter Abby Lynn; sisters Erin McGuire, Ann (Dick) Gibson; nephew Joseph Gibson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. with a time of visitation and reviewal from 4-6 p.m. also Friday all at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. Pat will be interred at a later date in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery of Rush City. Arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
