James "Jimmy" Roger Cornillie

James Roger Cornillie, 88 of North Branch, MN was born August 3, 1932 to Oscar and Elizabeth Cornillie near Comstock, MN. He was the fourth of five children (Charles, Alma, Josetta and Delores). Jim (or more affectionately “Jimmy”) passed away on July 28, 2021. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Cornillie, as well as his four siblings. He will be dearly missed by all those who loved him, including his loving wife Anne Marie, brother-in-law Willis (Rosalie) Thoen, sister-in-Law Naomi Thoen, nieces and nephews and many other family members, friends and neighbors. Jim was baptized as a baby at St. Ann’s Church (Catholic) in Mentor, MN. He attended Pleasant Prairie Country School in Mentor and North Branch when his family moved there near Kost in 1943. Later in life, he was re-baptized in the Name of Jesus and received the baptism of the Holy Ghost; further committing his life to God. Throughout his life, and even at his passing, Jim was the consummate example of a Christ-like man of strength and integrity, thankfulness and love. Jim met the love of his life, Anne Marie Thoen while riding the greyhound bus between his place in the country and the Twin Cities. He and Anne Marie were married Thanksgiving day, November 28, 1974. Although not highly educated, Jimmy worked hard and faithfully; farming, trapping, and laboring in sod production. He built a successful farm in the dry, sandy soils of Chisago County and loved working the fields with his favorite John Deere machinery. Jimmy will be sorely missed by his dear wife Anne Marie and all who knew him. Pastor Alan Hosch officiated funeral services for Jimmy on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Apostolic Gospel Church in Harris. A time of visitation and reviewal was held from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment took place in the Sunrise Cemetery at Sunrise, MN. Memorials may be designated to the Apostolic Gospel Church of Harris in Jimmy’s memory: https://paypal.me/agcharris?locale.x=en_US Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.