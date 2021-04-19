James “Jim” Londgren, of Braham, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. He was 89 years old. James Edmond Londgren was born on July 16, 1931 in Marshall, MN to Helen and Harry Londgren. When he was a child, the family moved to a farm in Swede Prairie Township, southwest of Clarkfield, MN; where he graduated in 1948. In 1950, he met Phyllis Goettelman who had moved there to accept a teaching job; they were married in 1951. Jim and Phyllis lived on a farm near Clarkfield where they had two children, Michael and Jan. In 1956, they bought a farm northwest of Braham in the Coin area. Jim loved and continued to farm until having to give it up in his last year for health reasons. Jim loved his community and the Braham Bombers. He was inducted into the Braham Hall of Fame in 1998. He served 9 years on the Braham Farmers cooperative board, 20 years as an Usher committee chairman for Braham Ev. Lutheran Church, 18 years as Braham Ev. Lutheran Church Council member, 20 years as softball coach for Braham Ev. Lutheran Church, 27 years on the East Central Electric Coop Board, 17 years as a United Power (Great River Energy) Board Member, 24 years officiating 7th, 8th and 9th grade boys and girls basketball, 24 years as statistician for the Varsity Football Team, 24 years writing football articles for the local papers, 24 years as a bus driver for the Braham School District, 1984 Braham Distinguished Service Award recipient, 1998 Minnesota Athletic Directors Distinguished Service Award Recipient, member of Braham Area Committee for Kids and much more. He loved his family above everything else. He was a very proud Dad and Grandpa. Grandpa Jim enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up and supported them in everything they did. He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, mother Helen, father Harry, brothers Jack and Bob. He is survived by his sister Mary Jo Haaland of Marshall; brother Tom (Susan) Londgren of Nashville, TN; son Mike; daughter Jan; grandchildren, Kim, Kenzie, Kevin (Paulina), Kelly (Angela), Dan (Allison); great-grandchildren, Jay, Josh, Marysa, Masyn, Max, Alex, Mya, Carsyn, David, Brooke, Laike, Krew, Montana and McKinley; great-great grandchildren, Leela, George, Waylon and Abel; many other loving relatives and countless friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Music will be provided by Marie Grundberg. The service will be live streamed on the Braham Lutheran Facebook page. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21st at the church and again one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Inurnment will be held at a future date in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.