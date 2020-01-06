James “Jim” Jon Erickson, age 49 of Lino Lakes, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home with his loving wife. Jim was born October 26, 1970 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale to parents Jon R. and Sharon (Simonson) Erickson. He attended North Branch Schools and graduated in 1989. He worked as a machinist over the years and most recently enjoyed outdoor yardwork in the summer, clearing snow in the winter, and with his love of food developed Sven’s BBQ Sauce. Jim married the love of his life, Ann (Trzcianko) Erickson in Jamaica on April 6, 2010. Jim was known for his sense of humor, kind heart and willingness to help others whenever he had the chance. He loved 70’s folk music, socializing with friends of which he made several over the years and will be greatly missed. Jim is survived by his wife of 10 years Ann, their son Jack and dog Hutch of Lino Lakes; mother Sharon Erickson of North Branch; siblings Beth Erickson (significant other Jay Johnson) of Rush City, Anne (Troy) Ellis of North Branch and Dan (Laure) Erickson of Fridley; his nieces Jennifer and Jessica Zachrison, Sam and Alex Ellis and Violet and Scarlet Erickson; and great nephews Jayden and Jorden Cortez, Hunter Dybedahl and Levi Cole. Jim is preceded in death by his father Jon R. Erickson, grandparents Raymond and Marie Erickson and Selfred and Verna Simonson. A Day of Remembrance for Jim will be held Saturday, January 11th from 12-3 p.m. with a tribute at 1:30 at the Chisago County Senior / Community Center, 38790 6th Avenue, North Branch, MN.
James "Jim" Jon Erickson
