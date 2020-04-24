James “Jim” A. Still, age 62 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming. Jim was born on January 14, 1958 in St. Paul to parents, Glenn and Gloria (Reuter) Still. He attended North Branch High School and graduated in 1976. He married Michelle Panser on April 7, 1979 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Jim completed the Auto Mechanic Course at Pine Technical School in 1978 and took a job at Central Chevrolet in North Branch and later worked at McCarthy Oldsmobile in Roseville. In 2000, he decided to work full time restoring gas pumps, juke boxes, pin ball machines and other memorabilia and Northland Jukeboxes became a well-known and respected business. Jim also loved fishing and trips to Mille Lacs Lake with his son and daughter. Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughter, Jennie; son, Andrew; his mother, Gloria Still of North Branch; brothers, Robert (Joanne) Still of Almelund and Michael (DeeDee) Still of Harris; brother-in-law, Mike (Carol) Panser of St. Louis Park. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn and brother, Mark. A memorial service will take place at Main Street Church in North Branch at a later date once restrictions have been lifted due to the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
