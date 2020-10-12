Jim Elmquist, age 72, of Rush City, passed away unexpectedly of a massive heart attack on Friday, October 2, 2020 working outside at his lake house doing what he liked most with a friend and in the presence of his faithful service dog, Leif. James Howard Elmquist was born June 9, 1948, the only son of Howard and Myrtle (Sorlie) Elmquist in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Jim spent his life attending school in Minnesota graduating with an MBA from the University of Minnesota followed by a career in business as an accountant and CFO at Graffco in Forest Lake. He was also a gifted home builder and built elegant furniture that was installed in some of the most important businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Among business people, he was respected for his ability to lead people and to accomplish planned goals in a manner that proved satisfactory for all. Jim was involved in service for Veterans; with his favorite charity being Patriot Assistance Dogs (PAD). He and Rosalind raised several service puppies that became service dogs of veterans with PAD. Jim helped other veterans with PAD train their service dogs. He was also a member of the American Legion. As always, he was there to help. Jim was a loyal friend to many and will be remembered as a very talented, kind, gentle man with a profound faith in God. He appreciated the extraordinary blessings of his many friends and business associates. We all want to think we are better people for having been touched by him. Jim is survived by his loving wife Rosalind Elmquist of Rush City; son Steve Elmquist of Coon Rapids; daughter Ingrid Hofmann of Falcon Heights; grandson Kody. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Myrtle Elmquist. Rev. Rob Krajewski officiated at graveside services in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery southwest of North Branch. The Patriot Guard was in attendance and Dr. Ralph Magnuson provided a bagpipe tribute. Close friends and Rush Lake neighbors; Jerry Oliver, John Hirsch and Kurt Erickson shared memories. Memorials may be directed to: Patriot Assistance Dogs, 1478 Mallard Street, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel www.funeralandcremationservice.com
