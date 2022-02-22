James H. LaPoint

James Henry LaPoint, 91, of Braham passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Cambridge Medical Center.
He was born January 3, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Joseph and Leona (Peltier) LaPoint. James grew up in Northeast Minneapolis, attended school and graduated from high school.
On September 9, 1950, he was united in marriage to Carol Youngren. They raised three children in Fridley. In 1971, they moved to Isanti.
Jim worked at Ford Motor Company, was a furniture mover, and retired as a meat cutter for the Johnsville Meat Packing Plant. In 1987, Jim and Carol moved to Braham. Carol passed away November 27, 2013.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his vegetable garden.
Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife Carol; son-in-law Randy Armstrong; brothers Dennis, Roy, Clarence, Frank, Louis, Donald "Duck" and Gary LaPoint; sisters Rosella Holland, Dorothy Kaczmarczyk, Lillian Keck.
He is survived by his children Gail (Gene) McClain of Maple Grove, Darlene Armstrong (Ben Hlavinka) of Coon Rapids, Jim (Kathy) LaPoint of Isanti; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister Jacquetta (Dale) Rustom of Columbia Heights; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 2PM, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
