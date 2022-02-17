James E. Gerdin

James Edsel Gerdin, of Braham, MN, went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2022. He was 98 years old.
James was born on March 7, 1923 in Maple Ridge Township, Isanti County, MN to Eric and Ellen Gerdin. He graduated in 1941 from Braham High School. On August 6, 1949, James married Dorothy Nelson at Harris Covenant Church. They had three children, Wesley, Lynnea and Rosalie.
James lived on the family farm in rural Braham from 1949 to 2022. He worked on the family farm most of his life. Other work experience included: building grain elevators and bowling alleys in Minneapolis and working with Dale building JCPenney stores in Michigan. He also enjoyed the art of cabinetry.
James liked working on projects out in the shop. He was an avid reader; and he enjoyed his coffee with friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
James is preceded in death his wife, Dorothy Gerdin and by parents, Eric and Ellen Gerdin; brother, Keith Gerdin.
James is survived by his children, Wesley (Jorgene) Gerdin of Braham, Lynnea (Joel) Challander of Cambridge, Rosalie Gerdin of Forest Lake; grandchildren, Patricia Scharver-Challander (Travis Brezinka); great grandchildren, Kyra, Evelyn, Amelia; brother, Dale (Carol) Gerdin; sister-in law, Ruth Nelson; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 2PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Lewis Lake Covenant Church. Memorials are preferred to North Maple Ridge Cemetery Fund or Lewis Lake Covenant Church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
