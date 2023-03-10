James D. Schwalich

James "Jim" D. Schwalich, age 56 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his home.

Jim was born on August 6, 1966 in Minneapolis to parents, Joseph and Betty (Hauck) Schwalich. Jim and his family moved to the Sunrise area shortly after his birth and Jim attended North Branch Schools. Jim worked construction and drove semi-truck most of his life. Most recently, he worked as truck driver for the family business, Gruver Pole Buildings in North Branch.

