James D. Schwalich

James "Jim" D. Schwalich, age 56 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his home.
Jim was born on August 6, 1966 in Minneapolis to parents, Joseph and Betty (Hauck) Schwalich. Jim and his family moved to the Sunrise area shortly after his birth and Jim attended North Branch Schools. Jim worked construction and drove semi-truck most of his life. Most recently, he worked as truck driver for the family business, Gruver Pole Buildings in North Branch.
He loved his motorcycle and the times riding it. Jim also enjoyed his time doing woodworking and collecting antiques. He will be remembered as a person who was always willing to help others if he could.
Jim is survived by his wife, Michelle; mother, Betty (Jim) Boatman; son, Kameron Swenson of North Branch; daughter, Amanda McRae of North Branch and her children, Jada, Nichole and Carter and his brother, Joel (Cathy) Schwalich of Lindstrom.
Jim is preceded in death by his father, Joseph; sister, Barbara Schwalich; son, Tyler Schwalich; nephew, Dewane Schwalich; maternal grandparents, Henry and Elsie Hauck and paternal grandparents, Melchior and Emma Schwalich.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Access Church in North Branch with Pastor Kevin Haseltine officiating. Private family interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfhcom.
