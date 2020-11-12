Jack was called to heaven Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 92. Jack Shephard Paulson was born September 30, 1928 to John and Arlo Paulson at Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis. Jack grew up in Minneapolis, attending Park Avenue Covenant Church and Minnehaha Academy High School, graduating in 1946. He was a 3-sport letter winner all three years. Jack married Ruth Eleanor Furzland July 16, 1949 at Park Avenue Covenant, where the family were members until 1972. Jack worked for the family decorating business, which focused on paint and wallpaper, from 1946 until 1972. Highlights included decorating the State Capitol rotunda and the Rush City Baptist Church during construction. Shorewood Park became home when Jack and Ruth built their dream home as a hobby farm in 1972. Jack earned his real estate and appraiser’s license that same year, going on to become the top producing salesman at Century 21 Rush Realty over the ensuing 20+ years. He was also active in Lions Club for many years, and humbly served as deacon at Rush City Baptist Church. While living in Minneapolis, Jack and his family spent most spring, summer and fall weekends at his parents’ Rush Lake cabin. He enjoyed hunting duck, pheasant, grouse and deer along with skiing and boat trips with the entire family, along with snowmobiling in the winter. Jack especially loved fishing, and regularly enjoyed fly-in fishing trips to Canada. He eventually left a small camper on Lac-des-Mille-lacs in Canada, to allow him to drive to his fishing destination more often with his Rush City fishing buddies and family members. Family was always very important to Jack. He loved having his children and grandchildren visit to enjoy spring and winter fishing, snowmobiling and camping at the hobby farm. Many birthdays and holidays were celebrated there. Jack was always ready and eager to help with home improvement projects as well as babysitting duty. Most recently, Jack provided guidance and biblical wisdom to several generations. Jack is survived by his beloved wife Ruth, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage; children John (Cheryl) Paulson of Victoria, Joy (Donald) Knackstedt of Carver; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren: Dustin Paulson and Amanda Flanagan (Ari); Ann Downing (Jack), John Paulson, Jr. and Beth Paulson; Kelli (Dr. Travis) Esposito (Ava, Luella, Isla), Bryce (Tessa) Knackstedt (Emmitt, Etta, Callum), Lindsey (Mitchell) Hauge (Asher) and Joseph (Kayla) Knackstedt; many other relatives and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Arlo Paulson; sons Gary Paulson, Bill Paulson. Pastor David Melin will officiate at funeral services for Jack: 11 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Rush City Baptist Church with a time of visitation and reviewal held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
