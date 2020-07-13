Jack H. Walker, age 82 of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jack was born on September 18, 1937 in Edina to parents, Elmer and Lillian (Perkins) Walker. He attended schools in Edina before his family moved to the North Branch area when he was 15 years old. Jack first worked on the family farm and later at Ed Kruger Chicken and Hatchery Farm. He eventually took a job as a brick layer for Axel Ohmann Construction before spending the next 30 years working for Buck Blacktop where he retired. Jack loved farming, gardening and raising animals on his hobby farm where they lived for 54 years. He married Rosemary Mikush on March 9, 1963 at the Kost Church. Jack also served his country serving in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughters, Violet (Timothy) Bibeau of North Branch, Darlene Walker of Harris and Jacqueline (Steve) Krause of Lino Lakes; his brother, Dean “Sonny” Walker of Columbus; his eight grandchildren, Sarah (Nathan) Wald, Heather Bibeau, Andrew (Kelsey) Bibeau, Jack (Bonny) Stenberg, Calvin (Jena) Stenberg, Emillie (Ryan) Stenberg, Katelyn Krause and Emma Krause; his four great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Audrey Bibeau, David Stenberg and Forrest Stenberg. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard and Jim; sisters, Clara, Lucy and Vivian and his great-grandson, Calvin Samuel Stenberg. A Celebration of Life will take place at the North Branch American Legion on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. A private family interment will be held at Kost Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
