Ivan "Ike" N. Paulson

On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Ivan “Ike” Newell Paulson passed peacefully into the loving care of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ivan was born on December 14, 1931 in Clayton, Wisconsin to parents, Newell and Hertha (Everstadt) Paulson. He graduated from high school in Clear Lake, Wisconsin in 1950. He joined the Air Force in March 1951 and served four years as a jet engine mechanic and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He continued to work on jet engines at the 934th TAG as a civilian but was required to join the Air Force Reserves in order to work in that capacity. While remaining a reservist, he moved on to work as Chief of Quality Assurance for the federal government in the ammunition’s plant in New Brighton. On September 24, 1955, he was joined in marriage to the love of his life Muriel Iva Johnson of Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. They lived in Shakopee, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids and settled in Stacy where he built a beautiful cedar log home for this family. He enjoyed their property as well as deer hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He was actively involved in the Covenant Church, world mission trips and the Gideon’s. He was a kind and gentle person who treasured his family and friends. Ivan is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Hertha and infant brother, Irvin. He is survived by his wife Muriel; children, Kerwin (Cindy) Paulson of North Branch, Pamela (David) Nyquist of North Branch, Sharon (Steve) Jennisch of Cambridge and Valerie (Erik) Johnson of Big Lake; his 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Alvin (Phyllis) Paulson of Clear Lake, WI, Donald (Phyllis) Paulson of Oak Park Heights, Carl (Ethel) Paulson of Clear Lake, WI and Loren (Lynda) Paulson of River Falls, WI as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Linwood Covenant Church (6565 Viking Blvd N.E.) in Linwood Township. Visitation will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 28th at the Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main St.) in North Branch. Memorials can be directed to the family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
