Irma L. Ekstrom (Magnison), age 88 of North Branch, passed away on April 18, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Allen. Survived by son Jon; daughters Lori Richardson and Jane (Robert) Barnett; four grandsons, Jason and Jacob Richardson and Andrew (Tereasa) and Daniel Barnett; two great grandsons, Jayvyn Richardson and Bentley Richardson. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. A Swedish luncheon will be held immediately after the service followed by interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Facial masks are not required but are encouraged to be used by those attending the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, American Swedish Institute, Gideon’s, North Chapter of the Chisago County Historical Society or charity of choice. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
