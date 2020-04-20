Irma L. Ekstom, age 88 of North Branch, Minnesota, passed away on April 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Allen. Irma is survived by son Jon, daughters Lori Richardson and Jane (Robert) Barnett, four grandsons, two great-grandsons. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.

