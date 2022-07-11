Irene E. Spicer

Irene Evelyn Spicer, of Springvale Township in Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 surrounded by her family at her home. She was 92 years old.
Irene was born on October 11, 1929 to Henry Paul and Mary Anna (Prochaska) Stasinowsky in Yarmouth, Maine. Irene graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1947 and continued her schooling at the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary School of Nursing, graduating in September of 1950. On February 3, 1951, Irene was united in marriage to Willard "Louie" Spicer on the family homestead in Yarmouth, Maine. Because Louie was serving in the U.S. Navy, Irene lived with her mother until his discharge in 1952. Irene and Louie moved to Minnesota and made their home in Cloquet where they raised their three children. Irene worked as a nurse in both Duluth and Cloquet for many years, a job which she deeply loved. In 1996, after retiring, they purchased a home west of Cambridge. After Louie passed away on January 30, 2010, Irene continued to live at home until her passing.
In her youth in Maine, Irene was active in sports and a member of the Yarmouth Grange. Irene was very active in 4-H and was a leader for many years. Irene and Louie spent many winters in Delray Beach, Florida and summers at the cabin at Crane Lake, Minnesota. She loved fishing and camping. She and Louie would often drive over an hour away to have lunch, with the country drives the best part of the day. She loved playing bingo, going to the casino, and shopping. Irene loved music, especially Polka, Whispering Bill Anderson, and anything on the Lawrence Welk Show. She enjoyed watching game shows, with Wheel of Fortune being her favorite. Irene always had a soft spot for all the animals in her life and loved all the furry visitors she got. Most of all, Irene loved her family and the many special memories they made together. She will be dearly missed.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Louie, and her six older siblings.
She leaves behind three children, Bonnie (James) Burdine, Michael (Joyce), and Timothy (Colleen) Spicer all of Cambridge; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brother Walter Stasinowsky of Auburn, CA; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. The service will be live streamed to the Braham Lutheran Facebook page and also available on the funeral home's website for those who cannot attend in person. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or Disabled Veterans. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
