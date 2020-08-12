Inez E. Turnquist, age 93 of Ramsey, MN, passed away peacefully at her home on August 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. Inez was born on September 4, 1926 to Nils and Freda Paulson in Bodum, MN. She attended school in Cambridge and South Minneapolis. Inez was preceded in death by her husband Donald, granddaughter Christine Palmer and several brothers and sisters. Survived by her children Carol (Tom) Palmer of Blaine, Sue Turnquist of Blaine, Julie (Stewart) Poff of Andover, Deb (Dana) Luikens of Nevis, Jodi (John) Martin of Talmoon, Kim Olson of New Brighton and Mike Turnquist of Hastings; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Inez loved to dance the Polka with her husband at numerous locations throughout the region. Memorial service 3 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, MN, 763-689-2244. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment at Cambridge Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Inez E. Turnquist
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
