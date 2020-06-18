Roger E. Okerstrom

North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.