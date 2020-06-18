Roger E. Okerstrom

9-4-34 to 5-11-2015 On this Father's Day missing you, loving you, you are in our hearts forever. Wife Sylvia Okerstrom, son Mark and Lisa Okerstrom, daughter Darcy (Dan) Kinning, grandchildren Jolene Schmitt and Kyle Iverson, great-grandchildren Mason Francis and Braeden Lewis

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.