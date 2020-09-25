Ilese E. Murray of Cambridge, MN age 97, formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 18, 2020. Survived by her loving children Suzanne (Murray) White, William (Sharon) Murray III, Patricia Murray; son-in-law Les Kemp; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ilese was preceded in death by her husband William J. Murray Jr. of 73 years and daughter Judy (Murray) Kemp. A celebration of Life Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 10 at First Baptist Church, 304 S. Main St., Cambridge, MN. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the Church. At this time, all Covid-19 precautions will be adhered. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
Ilese E. Murray
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
