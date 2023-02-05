Hugo "Buck" Strike, Jr.

Hugo "Buck" Strike, Jr., age 81, of Isanti died at home February 4, 2023 after a 14 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Hugo "Buck" was born June 11, 1941 to Hugo and Eva Strike, in the hired hands house, on the Nye family farm (now Nye Nature Center), in Henderson, MN. The family moved back to Isanti, where he was raised, and he attended schools in Isanti and Cambridge, graduating from Cambridge High School in 1959. That fall, Hugo attended the University of Minnesota Mortuary Science program, and graduated from there in 1962. He then served his apprenticeship at the Albin Chapel in Minneapolis, and worked there for 3 years.

