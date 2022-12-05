Herman "Skip" Albert Solle III of North Branch passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the age of 73.
Skip was born October 23, 1949 to Herman A. Solle II and Mary Ann (Jonason) Solle in Minneapolis. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1968 where he was very involved in athletics and activities, participating in baseball, football, basketball, and choir. Skip received 12 letters between 9-12 grades.
After graduation, Skip enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Hawaii and Japan. He was very proud to serve our country! Skip was a long time member of American Legion Post 85 in North Branch and was part of their color guard for numerous years.
Skip was involved in the community by volunteering at the Senior Center and wholeheartedly participating in numerous community theater musicals. He was a born entertainer and was a gifted singer. Skip could light up a room with his smile! Skip also enjoyed sharing his talents by singing and playing guitar for Grace Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, as well as joining in the skits and performances they offered. Skip loved people and made many new friendships through these connections, and each and every one was very important to him.
Many people will remember Skip as an umpire, a job he was very proud of. He umpired baseball and softball in North Branch and surrounding communities for 45 years, building strong friendships with the players as well as with their parents. In his younger years, Skip also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and tennis.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Mary Ann Solle; grandparents, Herman and Opal Solle and Clarence and Clara Jonason; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Skip is survived by siblings Sharon (Jon) McKusick, Janet (John) Tibodeau, Tom (Laurie) Solle, Mike (Julie) Solle, Damon (Christa) Solle and step mother Mardel Solle; special aunt Vonnie Johnson; 11 nieces and nephews; and 26 great nieces and nephews.
Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail, in North Branch, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
