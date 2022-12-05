Herman "Skip" Albert Solle III of North Branch passed away peacefully on December 4, 2022 at the age of 73.

Skip was born October 23, 1949 to Herman A. Solle II and Mary Ann (Jonason) Solle in Minneapolis. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1968 where he was very involved in athletics and activities, participating in baseball, football, basketball, and choir. Skip received 12 letters between 9-12 grades.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.