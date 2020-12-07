Herman R. Fenner, age 90 of North Branch, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. Herman was born on January 29, 1930 in Sarona, Wisconsin to parents, Herman and Ella (Huebner) Fenner, Sr. He graduated from North Branch Schools with the class of 1947. Herman served his country during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He married Cecilia Falk on November 7, 1953 at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark. Herman was a 32 year employee of the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1986. During his 35 years of retirement he loved farming, gardening, attending auctions, repairing tractors and time just being outdoors and tending to his hobby farm as well as his volunteering with the North Branch VFW Honor Squad. He will be remembered for his connecting with people and the “gift of gab.” Herman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cecilia; sons, David (Kathy), Jeffrey, Brian (Janet) and Greg (Rene); his four grandchildren, Chad (Casie) Fenner, Kristina (Ed) Mossong, Cameron Fenner and Kristyne Boettcher; great-grandson Henry Fenner; sisters, Alice Sherman, Ruby Stronsky, Evelyn Engdahl; brothers, Jim (Luella) Fenner and Bobby (Mary) Fenner; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ella and four sisters and two brothers. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch or Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Stark. A public visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A private family service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch followed by burial at Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Stark. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
