Herman Albert Tews, age 84, of Isanti, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at home in Isanti. Herman Tews was born to William and Rose Tews at home in Kennan, Wisconsin on December 9, 1935. He attended a one room country school for 8 years and then graduated from Phillips High School in 1953. He worked some short-term jobs in Wisconsin and Chicago. In 1958, Herman was united in marriage to Ardythe May of Catawba, Wisconsin. In May of 1956, Herman went to work for Arcon Construction Company of Mora, Minnesota, where he started as a laborer. During the first years, he spent his winters logging in Wisconsin. He was with Arcon for 35 years and served the last 10 as president. Also, during his years at Arcon, he served on both the Minnesota and the National Utility Contractors Association as well as the Board of Associated Builders and Contractors. After leaving Arcon, Herman enjoyed doing many types of carpentry projects. In 1986, he was united in marriage to Diane Anderson. They enjoyed 21 winters in Arizona and spent summers at an RV park on Blue Lake. Herman enjoyed the time he and Diane spent traveling throughout retirement. He loved the outdoors such as fishing, hunting and gardening. He looked forward to spending time socializing with family and friends. Herman is survived by wife of 34 years, Diane; son, Bradley (Sherri) Tews of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; daughter, Kelly (Rick) Hicks of Champlin, Minnesota; sisters, Lucille, Ardith and Lorraine; eight granddaughters, Cassie, Jaci, Josie, Rachel, Danielle, Melissa, Erica and Sara; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; by brothers, Alvin and William and by sons, Clark and Kevin. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 6th at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
Herman A. Tews
To plant a tree in memory of Herman Tews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.