Henry "Bob" Robert Scheffer

Henry “Bob” Scheffer passed away peacefully Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home in Rush City surrounded by family at the age of 89. Henry Robert Scheffer was born May 3, 1931 to Henry and Harriet (Anderson) Scheffer in Luck, Wisconsin. Bob was the middle child with an older sister, Virginia, and a younger sister, Barbara. He attended country schools in Frederic and Luck, Wisconsin. In his early 20’s, Bob started working in the logging industry. He worked for Frandsen Lumber Company. This was the start of a lifetime passion of being in the woods, logging and sawing lumber. In 1953, Bob married Louise Daeffler. They lived in St. Croix Falls to start but moved frequently as the logging industry required. During this time, they started their family of eight children. Bob started working for Plastech Research in Rush City. He worked there until retiring at the age of 62. During this time, Bob built his own saw mill, forklift, log truck and continued sawing lumber into his 80’s. After selling the farm, Bob and Louise moved into town and Bob discovered the Flea Market. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, sawing lumber, going to auctions and flea markets. He also had a love for music, especially Polka’s. He loved dancing the Blue Skirt Waltz with Louise. Bob was the kind of guy who would rather fix something than buy anything new. Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years (in September) Louise Scheffer; children Nancy (Randy) Robinson, Greg (Heidi) Scheffer, Douglas Scheffer, David (Jodi) Scheffer, Jerry (Tammy) Scheffer; grandchildren Rachel (Joe) Gandsey, Scott (Lyndsey) Robinson, Joe (Kristi) Chandler, Jolynn Nelson, Ellie Scheffer, Nicholas Scheffer, Brittany (Jared) Christensen, Christopher (Tomi) Scheffer, Alex Scheffer, Madison (Cory) VanHoughton, Mackale Scheffer, Mitchell Scheffer, Daniel (Jasmine) Scheffer, Jamie Scheffer, Jordan (Janie) Scheffer, Jenna (Charlie) Miettunen; great-grandchildren Tyler Bunnell, Anthony Gandsey, Makenna Gansey, Brodey Robinson, Everly Robinson, Laney Robinson, Marlon Chandler, Cameron Safack, Abigail Safack, Lettie Christensen, Karson Scheffer, Kade Scheffer, Riley Scheffer; sister Barbara (Roger) Christy. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Harriet Scheffer; children Janet Scheffer, Kelly Scheffer, Gordy Scheffer; sister Virginia Becker. A private family Celebration of Life is planned for Bob. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City. The family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers as we grieve the loss of Bob. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.funeralandcremationservice.com
