Helen May Johnston

Helen Johnston of Rush City passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the age of 91. Helen was born to Ernest and Ida (Christianson) Dahl in her family home at East Rock Creek on May 4, 1930. The last surviving member of her family, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Glen Johnston; parents Ernest and Ida Dahl; siblings Vernard Dahl, Wendall Dahl, and Lillian Hjelm; brothers-in-law Kenneth Hjelm, William Niskanen, and John Lyle Johnston; sisters-in-law Betty May Johnston, Arlene Dahl, Luverne Johnston, and Deloris Johnston; nephew John Niskanen. Helen is mourned by her surviving relatives: son, Terry (Lynda) Johnston of Indiana, PA; daughter, Debra Anne Johnston of Rush City; granddaughter, Terilyn (Paul) Johnston Huntington of Indiana, PA; granddaughter, Joyanne Johnston of Columbia Heights; great-grandsons Bennett, Declan, and Fletcher Huntington; sister-in-law Florence Niskanen of Athens, WI; brother-in-law Del (Charlotte) Johnston of White Bear Lake; special friends Cindy Christensen and Evyn Weston of Rush City; numerous nieces and nephews and many devoted friends. Helen’s life will remembered and celebrated through visitation and reviewal on Tuesday, September 21 from 5–7 PM at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City and a funeral service on Wednesday, September 22 at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Rush City. The Reverend Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate. The interment will follow the service at First Lutheran Cemetery in the Johnston family plot. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Helen’s honor to First Lutheran Church of Rush City and/or the charity closest to your heart. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.