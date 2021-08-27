Helen M Johnson died on Thursday morning, August 19, 2021 at the age of 97 years, at Elmhurst Commons, her home in Braham, Minnesota. Helen was born to Albert and Elizabeth (Rosell) Nelson in Rush City, one of two daughters and five sons, all of whom preceded her in death. Her half sister, and three half brothers, also preceded her in death. Following high school graduation, Helen attended Minneapolis Business College, and subsequently worked at PICK Electric in Braham, the first electric cooperative in Minnesota. Her initial role at PICK Electric was to accompany Russell Hegstrom, recruiting farmers to join the electric cooperative. Subsequently, Helen worked as the secretary to the General Manager, Beauford Johnson. Helen married Beauford Johnson on June 26, 1944. They had four children: Marlene Johnson, B. Wayne Johnson, Marlys Johnson and Warren E. Johnson. Beauford died in 1970. Helen was active in her community, serving in various leadership roles at the Evangelical Covenant Church of Braham, on the board of the Christian Women’s program, a founding board of the Isanti Country Historical Society and in leadership roles for the Braham Community Food Shelf. She served on the Board of Directors of East Central Electric Association from 1989-1995, one of the first two women elected- with Gladys Brynaldson - to that board. In the 1962-63 school year, the Johnson family hosted Braham’s third AFS exchange student, New Zealander, Graham Collins. The family has remained close to him all these years, reinforced by Helen’s trip to New Zealand in 1973, and Graham’s several visits to Minnesota. In the early 1970’s, Helen actively managed the family tree farm, overseeing short term workers for summer tree trimming and fall tree cutting for holiday Christmas tree sales. During this period she also worked at Face to Face Health and Counseling Center in St. Paul and as the bookkeeper at Split Infinitive Advertising and Public Relations. In the 1980’s, Helen and Phyllis Londgren established PEP Services (Professional, Efficient & Prompt) in Braham, providing office services to individuals and businesses in the Braham area. Helen is survived by her children, Marlene Johnson, B. Wayne Johnson (Anna), Marlys Johnson (Robert Nesheim) and Warren E Johnson; step daughter Rosalind Anderson; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ruthie Nelson (Clarence); brother-in-law James Gerdin (Dorothy); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Beck officiating. Inurnment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Helen M Johnson Scholarship Fund, (St Paul Foundation, 101 Fifth Street East, Suite 2400, St. Paul, MN 55101). Arrangements were by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
