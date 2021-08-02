Hattie L. Anderson

Hattie Lillian Anderson, 97, of Cambridge, passed away on July 28, 2021 at the Cambridge Medical Center. Hattie was born on March 31, 1924 in Kenyon, Minnesota to Henry and Clara (Ostgarden) Skogen. Her family moved to Grandy when she was nine years old. She attended Grandy School and then Cambridge High School. She married Delmar Anderson on September 12, 1942, and they had six children. In addition to being a housewife, she held numerous jobs outside the home including working at Fingerhut, Cambridge State Hospital, Cambridge Memorial Hospital and Grandview Nursing Home. She loved going on road trips with family visiting many states, attending birthday parties and get-togethers, or just having coffee at one of her kids’ homes or with one of her many friends. She was a go-getter – always on the go. Many times, it would be hard to reach her on the phone as she was always on the move. She was a one in a million mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great grandma, and a friend to all. She will be missed each and every day by so many. Hattie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Delmar in 1981; son Dale Anderson; sisters Gladys Johnson, Mabel Ruel, Crystal Schoenwald; brother Ken Skogen. At the time of her passing, she was survived by her sons Wayne Anderson, Steve (Donna) Anderson, daughters Sandy (Jack) Holland, Carol (Merlin) Holland, Susan Anderson, daughter-in-law Ann Anderson, all of Cambridge; 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
