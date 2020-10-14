Harriett A. Groth

Harriett Alice Groth, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Cambridge Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1927 in Luverne, Minnesota to Edward and Lillian (Halvorson) Iverson. Harriett lived on a farm just outside of Luverne until the age of 12 when the family moved to Pipestone. She graduated from Pipestone High School in 1946 and went on to earn her teaching certificate at Mankato State University. After college, she taught kindergarten for a short time at St. Louis Park. She returned to Pipestone to continue teaching. She was united in marriage to Elden Groth at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone and they raised two children, Lisa and Lance. Harriett retired from teaching in 1992 at the age of 65. In 1997 she moved to Cambridge to be closer to family. Harriett was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pipestone, she taught Sunday School and Bible School. In Cambridge she was an active member of Joy Lutheran Church where she was involved with Women of Joy. She was also a member of the Red Hatters and taught English as a second language with the local school. She volunteered at the Cambridge Medical Center in the Gift Shop. Harriett enjoyed reading, traveling, knitting and always wanted to stay active. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Paul, Joe and Ralph Iverson. Harriett is survived by her daughter Lise (Richard) True of East Bethel, son Lance Groth of St. Paul, granddaughter Kristin True of East Bethel, two great granddaughters Emilia and Olivia Buttacavoli, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service was held Friday, October 16, 2020 at New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Memorials preferred to Arthritis Foundation of Minnesota. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
