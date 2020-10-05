Harold "Pete" D. Pedersen

Harold “Pete” Pedersen, age 75, of Cambridge, died June 17, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Harold Dean Pedersen was born on July 7, 1944 in Pipestone, Minnesota, to Chris and Etta (Aaker) Pedersen. He was raised in Pipestone and graduated from Pipestone High School, Class of 1962. When he was 17 years old, he joined the National Guard and would serve for six years. After high school, Harold attended the State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota and earned a degree in auto mechanics. Harold married Patricia Westphal in Pipestone on August 17, 1968. They made their home in Pipestone for two and a half years, having their first two children and then moved to Cambridge where they had one more boy, making it their home since. Harold worked in the automobile industry for many years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti and the Browning Collectors Association. Harold’s hobbies and interests included collecting Browning’s, racing his 1956 Chevy, deer hunting, and fishing. Harold is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Pedersen of Cambridge; two sons, Todd Paul Pedersen of Cambridge, Travis Dean Pedersen of Cambridge; six grandchildren, Todd, Jr., Dakota, Kyle, Leotta, Ella, Amanda; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Terry; sisters, Arlis and Leotta; and brothers-in-law, Donald Werner and Jim Dubbelde. An outdoor memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 9th at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
