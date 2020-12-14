Harold G. Bourke, age 70 of Forest Lake, formerly of Isanti passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Providence Place in Minneapolis. Harold was born on August 23, 1950 in Minneapolis to parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth (Grande) Bourke. He attended school in Moundsview, graduating in 1968. Harold worked as a machine operator for many years at Motek in Cambridge. He also served his country in the National Guard. He loved hunting, fishing, woodworking and his rainbow sunsets. He is survived by his father, Kenneth; daughters, Melissa Anderson of Mora and Heidi (Matthew) Johnson of Mora; five grandchildren, Cassandra, Cody, Alexis, Grace and Edison; two great-grandchildren, Easton and Tarin; sister, Shelly (Dave) Goodwin of Blaine; brothers, Kenneth A. Bourke of Florida and Andy Bourke of Isanti and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty and brother, Loren. A private family graveside service will take place at Sunrise Cemetery in Sunrise. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
